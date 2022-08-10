Three members of vehicle-lifters’ gang held in Nagpur

Nagpur: Hudkeshwar Police arrested three members of a gang of vehicle lifters and recovered six stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 1.75 lakh from their possession.

Identified as Kush Chhagan Parate (20), Rehman Ansari Subhan Ansari (23) and Firoz Gendlal Gaikwad (21), the accused are the residents of Mini Mata Nagar, Kalamna. With their arrest, Hudkeshwar Police detected six vehicle theft cases.

During patrolling, Head Constable Deepak Morey and NPC Sandeep Manaskar got information that Kush Parate was involved in a two-wheeler theft. Morey and Manaskar took Kush into custody. During his interrogation, Kush spilled the beans. He confessed to stealing the four mopeds and two motorbikes with the assistance of Rehman and Firoz. The accused trio had stolen the vehicles from Hudkeshwar, Tehsil, Wathoda, Sakkardara and Nandanvan Police Station areas.

The arrests were made under the supervision of DCP (ZoneIV ) Noorul Hasan, ACP (Ajni Division) Ganesh Biradar, Senior PI Kavita Isarkar, HC Morey, HC Praveen Ganar and NPC Manaskar.

