It’s A Holiday: Education Officers withdraws order cancelling Rakshabandhan day off!

Nagpur: Taking a U-turn on his previous order, which had attracted tremendous flak from students, parents and teachers, the Education Officer (Secondary), Nagpur Zilla Parishad has withdrew his previous order cancelling the Rakshabandhan holiday which falls on August 11.

Retracting from his previous order, Ravindra Katolkar, Education Officer (Secondary) issued fresh order on August 10 informing District Collector and Educational Institutions that the order issued on August 8 — cancelling Rakshabandhan holiday — has been withdrawn.

Notably, a letter issued by Ravindra Katolkar, Education Officer (Secondary) addressed to Head Master, Private Secondary School on August 8 read, “There are holidays on August 9, 11, 14, 15 and August 16. But this time we are celebrating 75th year of India’s Independence,”

It’s further adds, “The celebration began on August 9 and will end on August 15. August 9, August 14, August 15 and August 16 are the Government holidays so the office of Education can not interfere. The holiday of Rakshabandhan comes on August 11, is under the ambit of Education Officer so we have cancelled the holiday. It will be adjusted separately later on.”

Notably, Rakshabandhan is the Government-declared holiday given to schools every year so students and teachers who feeling disappointed due to previous order, now have reason to celebrate festival of brother and sisters with festive fervours.

