Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, May 29th, 2019

Three including minor raped in Sadar, Ambazari and Mankapur

Nagpur: In three incidents of rape reported under the jurisdiction of Sadar, Ambazari and Mankapur police a minor girl besides two women were sexually exploited by the tormentors. Cops have booked all the accused under the relevant Sections of IPC.

In first incident a minor girl was reportedly raped by two youth. Sadar police have rounded up two youth identified as Nikhil Rajesh Dakaha (20), a neighbor of the survivor and Kritesh Premdas Mahurle (25) a resident of Ajni for allegedly sexually exploiting a minor girl between March and May this year.

Under similar circumstances, two women have leveled up allegation of rape against their former partners under the jurisdiction of Ambazari and Mankapur police station.

A 26-year-old has alleged that a Gokulpeth resident, Gautam Bhatkar (45) had raped her between July 2016 and March 2019. According to survivor, she and Gautam originally belonged to the same city. By luring her with a promise of marriage and securing her a government job, Gautam had sexually exploited her over the years. However, when he failed to do so, he reportedly threatened the survivor of dire consequences.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, Ambazari police have booked accused Gautam under Sections 376(2)(N), 506 of the IPC and started the probe.

Similarly, Mankapur police have booked accused Pradyuman Rajkumar Panche (19) for allegedly raping a neighboring 19-year-old girl between January 26 and April 24 this year. The accused reportedly promised the survivor to marry her, following she gave her consent. But when Panche failed to keep his promise, the survivor rushed to Mankapur police and filed a compliant.

Cops have booked accused Panche under Sections 376, 376 (2), (N), 506 of the IPC and launched the investigation.

Happening Nagpur
Ranium Systems builds first of kind software to report sexual misconduct
Ranium Systems builds first of kind software to report sexual misconduct
State Board 12th Results: Kanak Gajbhiye, Ishika Satija, Rakhi Morey hit top spots in Nagpur
State Board 12th Results: Kanak Gajbhiye, Ishika Satija, Rakhi Morey hit top spots in Nagpur
Nagpur Crime News
Youth stoned to death on Kalmeshwar road, 3 arrested
Youth stoned to death on Kalmeshwar road, 3 arrested
Pratap Nagar police constable ends life over PI’s alleged harassment
Pratap Nagar police constable ends life over PI’s alleged harassment
Maharashtra News
उद्धारली कोटी कुळे भीमा तुझ्या जन्मामुळे
उद्धारली कोटी कुळे भीमा तुझ्या जन्मामुळे
कर्तव्यदक्ष चालक आणि वाहकाचा मनपातर्फे सन्मान
कर्तव्यदक्ष चालक आणि वाहकाचा मनपातर्फे सन्मान
Hindi News
नागपुर का मटका किंग एमपी में गिरफ्तार, ग्वारीघाट से पकड़ाया
नागपुर का मटका किंग एमपी में गिरफ्तार, ग्वारीघाट से पकड़ाया
युवक की नृशंस हत्या
युवक की नृशंस हत्या
Trending News
Pratap Nagar police constable ends life over PI’s alleged harassment
Pratap Nagar police constable ends life over PI’s alleged harassment
TIME now calls ‘Modi unifier like no other’
TIME now calls ‘Modi unifier like no other’
Featured News
Concession in power tariff to industries in Vidarbha, Marathwada extended till 2024
Concession in power tariff to industries in Vidarbha, Marathwada extended till 2024
DRI detains city’s supari trader Manoj Kothari for alleged smuggling
DRI detains city’s supari trader Manoj Kothari for alleged smuggling
Trending In Nagpur
Youth stoned to death on Kalmeshwar road, 3 arrested
Youth stoned to death on Kalmeshwar road, 3 arrested
Pratap Nagar police constable ends life over PI’s alleged harassment
Pratap Nagar police constable ends life over PI’s alleged harassment
नागपुर का मटका किंग एमपी में गिरफ्तार, ग्वारीघाट से पकड़ाया
नागपुर का मटका किंग एमपी में गिरफ्तार, ग्वारीघाट से पकड़ाया
Ornaments worth Rs 1.7 lakh stolen from house in Somalwada
Ornaments worth Rs 1.7 lakh stolen from house in Somalwada
Three including minor raped in Sadar, Ambazari and Mankapur
Three including minor raped in Sadar, Ambazari and Mankapur
Gittikhadan police seizes forbidden pan masala, scented tobacco worth 6 lakh, one arrested
Gittikhadan police seizes forbidden pan masala, scented tobacco worth 6 lakh, one arrested
Oppose for drinking, two men thrash PSI
Oppose for drinking, two men thrash PSI
Chain snatching reported in Beltarodi, Bajajnagar
Chain snatching reported in Beltarodi, Bajajnagar
TIME now calls ‘Modi unifier like no other’
TIME now calls ‘Modi unifier like no other’
Guru Nanak Institutions, Nagpur, Contribute to Skilled India Program
Guru Nanak Institutions, Nagpur, Contribute to Skilled India Program
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145