Three including minor raped in Sadar, Ambazari and Mankapur

Nagpur: In three incidents of rape reported under the jurisdiction of Sadar, Ambazari and Mankapur police a minor girl besides two women were sexually exploited by the tormentors. Cops have booked all the accused under the relevant Sections of IPC.

In first incident a minor girl was reportedly raped by two youth. Sadar police have rounded up two youth identified as Nikhil Rajesh Dakaha (20), a neighbor of the survivor and Kritesh Premdas Mahurle (25) a resident of Ajni for allegedly sexually exploiting a minor girl between March and May this year.

Under similar circumstances, two women have leveled up allegation of rape against their former partners under the jurisdiction of Ambazari and Mankapur police station.

A 26-year-old has alleged that a Gokulpeth resident, Gautam Bhatkar (45) had raped her between July 2016 and March 2019. According to survivor, she and Gautam originally belonged to the same city. By luring her with a promise of marriage and securing her a government job, Gautam had sexually exploited her over the years. However, when he failed to do so, he reportedly threatened the survivor of dire consequences.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, Ambazari police have booked accused Gautam under Sections 376(2)(N), 506 of the IPC and started the probe.

Similarly, Mankapur police have booked accused Pradyuman Rajkumar Panche (19) for allegedly raping a neighboring 19-year-old girl between January 26 and April 24 this year. The accused reportedly promised the survivor to marry her, following she gave her consent. But when Panche failed to keep his promise, the survivor rushed to Mankapur police and filed a compliant.

Cops have booked accused Panche under Sections 376, 376 (2), (N), 506 of the IPC and launched the investigation.