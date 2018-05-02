Ornaments worth Rs 1.7 lakh stolen from house in Somalwada

Nagpur: Unidentified miscreants barged into a house in Somalwada and swept away with gold ornaments worth Rs 1.7 lakh between May 10 and 28 this year.

Police sources said that, 32-year-old Hemant Ramesh Bhatt, a resident of Flat. No. 119, Bante Lay-out, Somalwada had conducted a renovation of his house recently. During the same, some miscreants have decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 1.7 lakh placed inside an iron almirah.

Hemant had checked last on May 10 and palced the valuables inside the almira. However when opened almirah on May 28, he was shocked to see that the valuables were missing.

Subsequently, he alerted Bajaj Nagar police station.

Bajaj Nagar Police have registered a case under Sections 454, 457, 380 of IPC and started the probe.