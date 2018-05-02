Three, including builder, booked for land fraud of Rs six crore

Nagpur: Three persons including a builder was booked by Rana Pratap Nagar Police for grabbing a land and duping original owners to the tune of Rs six crore. The accused have been identified as Minal Narhari Kawale, a resident of Gudadhe Layout, Bhamati; Baburao Damdu Meshram, a resident of Shivlight Apartments, Swavalambinagar and Ravindra Pandurang Meshram, a resident of Vishram Nagar, Jaripatka.

According to police, Chindhu alias Chandu Kavadu Meshram (78), a resident of Gopal Nagar, is the complainant in the case. Mirgu Meshram owns seven acres of land at Mauja Bhamati worth crores of rupees. Domadya and Mahadev are the children of Mirgu Meshram. A case of land dispute is filed by the children in the court. While the dispute was going on in the court, Minal Kawale bought the land from Ravindra Meshram on April 28, 2015 at Rs six crore and and promised three flats to him.

However, Ravindra Meshram has no connection with Mirgu Meshram. Ravindra Meshram claims that Damadu, the son of Mahadev Meshram, gave him the land through a gift deed Chindu Meshram has filed a complaint against the accused for grabbing 2,036 square meters of land in Ward No 75, Plot No 4184/8 in Mauja Bhamati through forged documents.

Kawale has constructed an 11 floor apartment. Of them, 33 flats have been sold by Kawale. An offence under Sections 420, 406, 465, 467, 471 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Rana Pratap Nagar police.