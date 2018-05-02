Man attempts to kill wife over property

Nagpur: A man attempted to kill his wife by hitting an axe on her head. The shocking incident took place in Ganpati Nagar area of Mankapur on Sunday morning. Mankapur police arrested Rahul Santlal Verma (33), a resident of Surendragadh. His wife Pallavi Rahul Verma (32) was seriously injured in the accident and is being treated in the hospital.

According to police, Rahul is an accountant in a school in Godhani area while Pallavi runs a parlour.They have two children. Pallavi’s mother registered her house at Ganpati Nagar in the name of Pallavi. Rahul came to know about this. He started harassing Pallavi to get the house registered in his name. The case went to court.

Pallavi started living in the house with children last month. On Sunday night, Rahul went to Pallavi’s house. He argued with Pallavi. In a fit of rage, he picked an axe and attacked Pallavi. She sustained grievous injuries in the attack. Staff of Mankapur police rushed to the spot and admitted Pallavi to the hospital.

An offence under Section 307 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Mankapur police. After arresting Rahul, the police produced him in the court and obtained his three-days police custody.