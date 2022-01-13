Three held for running matka den

Nagpur: Special Squad of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I) Lohit Matani arrested three persons for allegedly running a matka den in front of Bellari Bar & Restaurant at Bansi Nagar, in MIDC area and seized Rs 12,240 cash, two mobile handsets and other material from their possession.

DCP Matani received a tip off that a matka den was being run in the locality and ‘Kalyan’ matka gambling was being operated from there. The special squad then raided the place and caught three persons red-handed when they were accepting money from the people.

The accused have been identified as Praful Vijas Gadge (31), Roshan Prakash Meshram (22), both residents of Sanjay Nagar and Hitesh Shankarrao Raut (40), a resident of Jaitala, near Corporation School.

A case under Sections 12(A) of the Gambling Act has been registered against the accused trio at MIDC Police Station.