Cops arrest thief, recover stolen booty collectively worth Rs 80,000

Nagpur: Kalmna Police arrested a thief and recovered stolen silver ornaments and a motorcycle and a moped collectively worth Rs 80,000 from him.

Cops also detained two juvenile delinquents in this connection. Identified as a Dhananjay Lainuram Markhande (24), the accused is a resident of near Old Depti Signal, Vijay Nagar, Kalamna.

Markhande had stolen silver ornaments from Lalchand Jewellers’ shop at Plot No 254, Gulmohar Nagar on December 24 last year. He had also stolen a Hero Splendor bike (MH49/AF-4246). Similarly, the accused had also stolen a TVS Vigo moped from Kalamna area.

The accused was arrested Semior PI Vinod Patil, PI B S Narke, PSIAnil Ingole and constabulary staff under the supervision of DCP (Zone-V ) Manish Kalvaniya and ACP Nayan Alurkar.