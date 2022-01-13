Teenage girl robbed of cellphone

Nagpur: Two miscreants snatched away a cellphone from a teenage girl in Jaripatla area on Tuesday afternoon.

A resident of Plot No 584, Kushi Nagar,YashikaVicky Mahanto (17) was returning home from her college around 12.05 pm. In front of Mediplus Stores, HUDCO Colony, she was talking to some on her cellphone.

Two youths came on a KTM bike from behind. The pillion rider snatched her cellphone. Before she could raise an alarm, the miscreants fled the spot

.Jaripatka Police registered a case under Section 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and launched a search for the robbers.