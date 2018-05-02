Thieves make hay while family at quarantine stay, 3 arrested

Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, Pachpaoli police arrested three thieves for committing housebreaking theft and recovered stolen valuables collectivelly worth Rs 1.87 lakh. The residents of the house were under institutional quarantine when the thieves decamped with the booty from the house, police said.

Arrested accused are identified as Akash Ramu Gupta (25), a resident of Kalamna, Chikhali; Vinay alias Ashwin Chandrabhan Patekar (23), a resident of first railway gate, Pachpaoli; Tushar alias Sonu Narendra Abhange (21), a resident of Golibar Chowk, Tehsil.

According to police, Diwate family, a resident of Diwte Bhavan, First railway gate, Shobhakhet, Pachpaoli, were quarantined by authorities after they came in contact with COVID-19 positive patient. They returned on July 25 only to see broken latch of their house. Unidentified thieves decamped with booty from their house before July 25.

An offence was registered at Pachpaoli police station. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 1.87 lakh from their possession.

Under the guidance of DCP Zone III Gajanan Rajmane, ACP R S Pardeshi, the arrested was made by Senior PI Kishore Nagrale, API Suroshe, PSI Godbole and staff including Santosh Thakur, Amit Satpute, Vinod Barde, Nitin Verma, Prakash Palliwar.