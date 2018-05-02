Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jul 29th, 2020

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Today

    New Delhi: Maharashtra SSC will be announced today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary Education. The Maharashtra 10th result will be announced in a press conference first followed by its result on the official website later. As per reports, over 17 lakh students had registered for the Maharashtra Board 10thexam this year.

    SSC exams in Maharashtra were held in March, however the board had to postpone one paper due to the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdown.

    Students will be able to check their result on the board’s official results portal, ‘mahresult.nic.in’, and other private result websites.

    Maharashtra Board has already announced HSC or class 12 results. Maharashtra board result for class 12 was announced on July 16.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Depressed over ill-health, married woman hangs herself to death
    Depressed over ill-health, married woman hangs herself to death
    Thieves make hay while family at quarantine stay, 3 arrested
    Thieves make hay while family at quarantine stay, 3 arrested
    Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Today
    Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Today
    Nagpur COVID-19 cases rise to 4,487
    Nagpur COVID-19 cases rise to 4,487
    यंदाचा गणेशोत्सव घरीच साजरा करूया!
    यंदाचा गणेशोत्सव घरीच साजरा करूया!
    फुटपाथवर सामान ठेवणारे आणि नियमांचे उल्लंघन करणा-यांवर कारवाई
    फुटपाथवर सामान ठेवणारे आणि नियमांचे उल्लंघन करणा-यांवर कारवाई
    पेंशन इनकार करने वाली घटनाबाह्य अधिसूचना रद्द करे , शिक्षक परिषद कि मांग
    पेंशन इनकार करने वाली घटनाबाह्य अधिसूचना रद्द करे , शिक्षक परिषद कि मांग
    वडगाव जलाश्याचे सात गेट उघडले 75 टक्के जलसाठा 301. 34 क्युसेस पाणी विसर्ग
    वडगाव जलाश्याचे सात गेट उघडले 75 टक्के जलसाठा 301. 34 क्युसेस पाणी विसर्ग
    लक्षणे नसलेल्या व्यक्तींचे आता घरीच विलगीकरण
    लक्षणे नसलेल्या व्यक्तींचे आता घरीच विलगीकरण
    आम्ही सर्व आरोग्य यंत्रणेच्या पाठिशी!
    आम्ही सर्व आरोग्य यंत्रणेच्या पाठिशी!
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0