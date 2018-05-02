Three girls including minor molested in different parts of city

Nagpur: Three young girls including a minor were subjected to mental trauma after three pervert men reportedly molested them under Imambada, MIDC and Sonegaon police jurisdictions respectively. Two of the accused have been arrested in this connection.

In the first incident, a 19-year-old girl has accused her former boyfriend Guddu alias Suraj Kundan Zarbade, a resident of Ajni Railway Quarters, of abusing and thrashing her.

In her complaint, the victim told Imambada cops that Suraj was questioning her character following which she ended her relation with him. Furious over this, the jilted accused approached her house on Monday afternoon and hurled abuses at her before touching her in an inappropriate manner.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, Imamwada police have registered a case under Sections 354(A), 294, 323, 506 of the IPC and started probe.

Second incident was reported under MIDC police, where a 24-year-old woman was stalked, molested and threatened by one of her Facebook friends. Cops have managed to nab the accused identified as Sameer Mende (31), a resident of Dhamma Kritinagar, Dattawadi.

According to police sources, the duo met on Facebook few weeks back and started talking to each other. Couple of days later, the victim learnt that Sameer has been actively involved in anti-social activities. Following which she started ignoring him. Enraged over this, Sameer started stalking the victim. On Monday evening, Sameer reportedly accosted the victim and asked her to share a word. However, when she refused to entertain him, Sameer hurled abuses at her and also threatened her with dire consequences in full public view.

The victim rushed to MIDC police and registered a complaint. Cops have booked accused Sameer Mende under Sections 354, 354 (D), 504, 506 of the IPC and placed him under arrest.

In yet another such incident, a 4-year-old girl was molested by a 30-year-old man on Monday night in Sonegoan area when she was playing outside. The accused identified as Satish Chunnilal Rahangadale is a neighbor of the minor girl.

According to police, the victim along with her 9-year-old friend was riding bicycle when Satish approached her at around 10 pm. Satish forcefully took the girl aside and reportedly molested her.

Sonegaon police, based on a complaint by the girl’s mother, registered an offence under Section 354 of the IPC read with Section 11, 12 of POCSO Act 2012 and put Satish behind the bars.