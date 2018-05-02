Nagpur witnesses decline in road accidents in 2019

Nagpur: Following various initiatives undertaken by the City Police Department seem to have paid off as the Second Capital City of Nagpur witnessed decline in road accidents in year 2019 as compared to year 2018.

According to statistics revealed by the City Traffic Police Department, drop of overall 48 accidents and 16 fatal accidents was recorded. The year 2018 had registered total 609 accident cases with 178 of them fatal mishaps. However, the data which comprises accidents till September 8, shows the year 2019 registered only 561 accidents with 16 fatal mishaps.

City Police have formed Accident Cell, which pays visit to the accident prone areas to analyze the causes of mishaps at the spot. Following which the Accident Cell issues further guidelines to necessary precautions in eliminating chances of accidents in future.

The Cell has marked 40 accident prone places where fatal accidents have been reported across the city. These places are called as ‘Black Spot’. Similarly, cops have identified 43 places where accidents occurred on the regular basis, called as ‘Hot Spot’.

The respective Police Inspectors of their Zones have taken measures to prevent accidents at Black Spots and Hot Spots. Besides, the Traffic Department has always been on their toes with innovative initiatives including workshops to make aware citizens about traffic norms.

Under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Dr Bushan Kumar Upadhyay and Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam, DCP Traffic Chinmay Pandit organized a special drive in all 10 Traffic Zones to make city accident free.