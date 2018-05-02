Three end their lives in different parts of city

Nagpur: Three men including a 67-year-old man ended their lives allegedly by hanging themselves at different locations in the city on Thursday. Though the exact reason behind them taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately the cops in the meantime have registered a case of accidental death in all the cases and have started the investigation.

In the first incident, a 67-year-old Ashok Sakharam Nitnaware, a resident of Sant Jagnade Society under Gittikhadan Police Station ended his life by hanging from the ceiling fan at his home on Thursday morning. Following the complaint of his daughter-in-law Suvarna (34), cops rushed to the spot and brought down the body.

Similarly, Anil Haribhau Somkuwar (48), a resident of Rambagh under Imamwada Police Station ended his life by hanging using an iron hook at his home late at night. After family members spotted him hanging, they rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors pronounced him dead.

In yet another case of suicide, a resident of Panchashil Nagar, Hingna Road, Pramod Kishorlaal Mahato (26), reportedly ended his life by hanging himself using nylon rope at his house on Thursday evening. Following the complaint of his elder brother Manjor, cops registered a case and sent the body for autopsy.