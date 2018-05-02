Beltarodi cops bust illegal cylinder refilling racket, 2 arrested

Nagpur: Cracking a whip on the miscreants indulging in black marking of LPG cylinders, the vigilant squad of Beltarodi Police busted an LPG cylinder racket operating from residential area in Hudkeshwar on Friday. Besides, arresting two brothers, cops have also confiscated 28 cylinders, an auto and other materials to the tune of Rs 2,16,936.

The names of the accused were given as Ramniwas alias Sukhram Bishoni (24) and Shravan Sukhram Bishnoi (25) both residents of 62, Aanad Vihar, Radhakrushna Nagar, Hudkeshwar.

According to police sources, the accused duo was running an LPG cylinder refilling racket from a resident area posing grievous threat to the locals and vicinity. Following the secret tip, Beltarodi Police squad comprising PSI, Vikash Manpiya, Constables, Tejram Davle, Randheer Dixit, Vijay Shriwas, Arvind Tembhre, Gopal Deshmukh, Bajrang Junghare, Nitin Bawane, Prashant Sonulkar, Avinash Dhomkundawar and Kunal Langde raided the spot and made the arrest.

The swift action was supervised under the guidance of DCP Zone 4, Dr Akshay Shinde, ACP Ajni Zone, B N Nalawade and Beltarodi Senior PI Vijay Akot.