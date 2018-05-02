Man commits suicide by setting himself afire in Sakkardara

Nagpur: A man ended his life by setting himself afire after dousing with petrol in Sakkardara area. The deceased, Hamid Khan Salim Khan (29) was a resident of Tajbag locality, near Daheliwali Amma Dargah. Hamid Khan set himself ablaze after dousing with petrol on February 15.

With serious burns, he was admitted to Government Medical College & Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours of Thursday. The reason behind his suicide could not be known so far. Sakkardara Police registered a case under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure and started investigation.