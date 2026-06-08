6-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Deep Water; Two Men Lose Lives While Trying to Save Him

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Nagpur: A family picnic turned into a heartbreaking tragedy on Sunday when three people, including a six-year-old boy, drowned in the Kanhan River at Mahadev Ghat near Kamthi in Nagpur district.

The victims were part of two families from Nagpur and Kamthi who had visited the riverside spot to spend their holiday. The incident occurred around 12:30 pm while family members were preparing food near the riverbank.

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According to police, six-year-old Chaitanya Ambade was playing near the water when he accidentally slipped into a deep section of the river and began drowning. Seeing the child in distress, his uncle, Gautam Ambade, immediately jumped into the river in an attempt to rescue him. However, Gautam reportedly did not know how to swim.

As Gautam struggled in the water, Rohit Nagdev rushed in to help. Tragically, he too was unable to swim and was pulled into the deep waters. Within moments, all three disappeared into the river.

During the rescue attempt, Gautam’s father, Rajkumar Ambade, also entered the water but managed to save himself after a desperate struggle.

The incident triggered panic and chaos among family members and other visitors present at the spot. Upon receiving information, a team from the Old Kamptee Police Station rushed to the scene.

Assistant Police Inspector Manish Hivarkar and Police Sub-Inspector Sagar Bhandari personally joined the search and rescue operation by entering the river. After extensive efforts, the bodies of all three victims were recovered from the water.

The tragic incident has left both families devastated. What began as a joyful outing ended in unimaginable loss, highlighting the dangers of deep-water zones and the importance of exercising extreme caution near rivers and other water bodies.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

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