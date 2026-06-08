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Nagpur: Panic gripped residents of Raut Nagar in Nagpur’s Dighori area after a massive fire broke out in a large garbage dump late on Sunday night. The blaze quickly intensified, sending thick plumes of smoke and flames into the air and raising fears among nearby residents.

According to local sources, the fire erupted around midnight in a heap of accumulated garbage. Within a short span, the flames spread rapidly, threatening nearby residential houses and causing alarm in the locality. Residents immediately alerted the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

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Responding swiftly to the emergency, firefighters rushed to the spot and launched an operation to contain the blaze. Considering the intensity of the fire, a second fire tender was deployed to assist in the firefighting efforts. After sustained efforts, the fire brigade personnel successfully brought the fire under control.

Fortunately, no casualties or property damage were reported in the incident. Local residents also extended support to the firefighting teams, helping prevent the fire from spreading further.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation. Authorities are probing the incident to determine what triggered the blaze.

The timely response of the fire department helped avert a major disaster in the densely populated area.

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