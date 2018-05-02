Three city athletes in Mah squad for junior nationals

Nagpur: Three athletes from Nagpur have been selected in the Maharashtra squad that will participate in the 36th Junior National Athletics Championship at Guwahati in Assam. The national competition gets under way at Indira Gandhi Stadium from Saturday and will continue till Feb 10. City’s Bhavyashree Mahalle, Mitali Bhoyar and Sandeep Gound have been selected in the Maharashtra team after their excellent performance in the district meet held recently.

Bhavyashree, a student of JP English School, and Mitali are athletes of Nav-Maharashtra Krida Mandal. Sandeep Gound is an athlete of Om Sai Sporting Club, Umred. Mitali and Bhavyashree trains under coach Jitendra Ghoradekar while Sandeep is coached by Praful Bele. On the first day, Mitali will participate in the 1500 metres race while Sandeep will take part in 80 metres hurdles on Sunday.

Bhavyashree will be in action in the 2000 metres race on February 10, informs a press release issued by Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Secretary, Nagpur District Athletics Association.

Association President Gurudev Nagrale, Nagesh Sahare, SJ Anthony, Umesh Naidu, Ramchandra Wani, Shekhar Suryawanshi, Archana Kottewar, Prof Buntiprasad Yadav, Dr Vibekanand Singh, Ravindra Tong, Jitendra Ghordadekar, Harendra Thakre, Sunil Kapgate, Mangesh Paunikar, AmitThakur, Chandrabhan Kolte, Vandev Thakre, Brijmohan Singh Rawat, Swapnil Gawali, Kamlesh Hinge, Sachin Hulke, Sunil Kapgate and others wished luck to the athletes.