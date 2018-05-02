50,000 security forces deployed in Delhi

Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces deployed in Delhi-NCR region. At least 12 metro stations in the national capital have been put on alert for closing the entry & exit, in view of any disturbance.

From 12 noon to 3 pm, farmers across the country will observe ‘chakka jam’.

However, an umbrella body of farmers, have said that there will be no road block in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today.

The protesters have said it will happen only on national and state highways and nothing will take place inside Delhi, emergency and essential services are “exempted”, and it will be “totally peaceful and non-violent”.