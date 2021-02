Nagpur: Lakadganj police have booked two women for filming a video at police station and also abusing on-duty police staff.

A police official said that the women came to the police station late Thursday night after their hotel was raided by the police.

The women filmed a video inside the police station and also abused the policemen.

An offence under Sections 353, 188, 294, 504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is on