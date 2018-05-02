Three Cheers for Indian Oil’s TreeCheers

2.26 lakh trees to be planted by IndianOil as part of this green drive

Mumbai: IndianOil’s #TreeCheers campaign, aimed at promoting environmental consciousness and boosting the country’s green cover, has received an enthusiastic response, making it a huge success. Over 2.26 lakh customers drove into IndianOil fuel stations to get their new vehicles (2/3/4 wheelers) refuelled during the campaign period November 12–16, 2020. Under the #TreeCheers scheme, IndianOil is planting a sapling on behalf of these patrons. By the time the scheme closed, over 1.17 lakh saplings had already been planted. Plantation of the balance lakh-plus saplings is underway.

In Maharashtra about 22,500 customers who have purchased new 2W/4W and done their first fuelling IOC shall plant trees on behalf of these customers. This is part of an All India campaign. Apart from this IOC planted 824 tree saplings across its locations during campaign period.

Trees remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and release oxygen in its stead also helps limit global warming, providing for a cleaner, healthier climate. Thanking patrons for the spectacular success of the #TreeCheers, Mr Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, said “As a responsible corporate, IndianOil cares for the environment. The plantation in such significant numbers across the country will cut pollution and enhance the green cover. These 2.26 Lac trees, will achieve a Carbon Sequestration to the tune of 1.36 Lac Tons CO2e. Participation of our customers in the #TreeCheers campaign in such large numbers during the festive season has reinforced the belief in the environmental consciousness of our fellow citizens. Thank you, India!”

All customers participating in the scheme were handed over welcome letters for evincing their interest in greening the environment. Also, IndianOil offered them complimentary membership for its loyalty programme, XtraRewards, with bonus reward points which can be redeemed against free fuel at IndianOil fuel stations.

IndianOil is an environmentally conscious corporate and has been taking several large-scale initiatives to protect the environment and sustain habitats near its operating locations/installations. Besides large ecological parks near its operating refineries, IndianOil took up an urban afforestation initiative titled ‘Lungs of City’, and planted over 80,000 trees in 2019-20, thereby creating an extensive green cover in 13 cities in India.