Jaish terrorists planned big attack on 26/11: Govt

PM Narendra Modi held a review meeting with Home Minister, National Security Advisor, Foreign Secretary, and top intelligence establishment over the Nagrota encounter. It was found that the terrorists were planning a big attack on the anniversary of 26/11 terror attack, government sources said.

Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, who were hiding in a truck, were killed in an encounter with security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Nagrota early last morning. Two policemen were injured during the gunfight. The police said it is likely that the terrorists were “planning a big attack” and that they were headed towards the Kashmir valley.