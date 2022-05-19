Published On : Thu, May 19th, 2022

Teenage boy dies in bike mishap in Wathoda

Nagpur: A teenage boy lost his life as the bike he was riding skidded off the road injuring him seriously. The mishap took place in the Wathoda police area.

The deceased, Saurabh Santosh Ingole (16), resident of Plot No. 10, Bhandewadi, was riding a Hero Honda motorcycle (MH-49/P 7207) around 11 pm on May 16. Saurabh was riding his bike rashly and on the wrong side. As he reached in front of India Tyre Company, he lost control and the bike skidded off the road. A seriously injured Saurabh was taken to GMCH. However, he succumbed to injuries around 7 am on May 17.

Wathoda ASI Chavan, based on information, registered a case under Sections 304(A), 338, 339 of the IPC and probing the matter further.

