Threat crushed: Nagpur cops destroy banned nylon manja worth Rs 18 lakh

Nagpur: In a bold step to tackle the deadly risks posed by banned nylon manja, the Nagpur City Police (Zone V) crushed seized stocks worth ₹18 lakh, marking a significant action in their ongoing “Say No to Nylon Manja” campaign.

The operation, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Niketan Kadam, was carried out at Indora Ground near Jaripatka Police Station on Monday, where the manja reels were destroyed using a road roller.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the hazards of nylon manja, which has been linked to injuries and fatalities among humans, birds, and animals, especially during the kite-flying festivities of Makar Sankranti. Over the past few weeks, Nagpur Police have intensified raids across the city to clamp down on the sale and use of this banned product.

Adding to these efforts, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has also been proactive. In the past two months, the NMC’s Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) seized 30,500 plastic kites and 21 reels of nylon manja, collecting fines totalling ₹25,000 from violators.

To further ensure safety during the celebrations, authorities have announced a temporary closure of all city flyovers for vehicular traffic from 6 am to 6 pm on Tuesday. This measure comes in response to the annual spike in accidents involving two-wheeler riders, often caused by manja getting entangled around their necks.

In an additional safety initiative, Nagpur Police distributed free aluminum rods to two-wheeler riders at Kalamna Chowk on Monday. These rods serve as protective measures against stray manja, ensuring safer travel for citizens during the festivities.

The decisive actions by Nagpur Police and NMC underscore their commitment to preventing injuries and safeguarding lives, making this year’s kite-flying season not just joyful but also safe for everyone.