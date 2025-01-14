Nagpur skies buzz with kite battles as ‘O Paar’ ‘O Kaat’ cry fills air!!

Advertisement















Nagpur: As dawn broke on Tuesday, January 14, the skies of Nagpur transformed into a colourful arena of swirling kites and spirited battles. From rooftops and open grounds, the city’s youngsters engaged in a festive frenzy of kite-flying, shouting the jubilant cries of “O Paar” and “O Kaat” as rival kites were cut loose in mid-air.

The festival of Makar Sankranti brought families and friends together, turning terraces into lively hubs of activity. Armed with spools of manja and stacks of vibrant kites, enthusiasts competed fiercely to dominate the skies. On the streets below, the excitement extended as children raced to catch the falling kites, turning the city into a dynamic playground.

Markets abuzz with festive spirit

In preparation for the festival, Nagpur’s famous kite markets, particularly the bustling Juni Shukrawari lane, were a visual treat. Vendors showcased thousands of kites, from traditional designs to modern creations, attracting throngs of buyers. Youngsters accompanied by elders eagerly stocked up on their favourite kites and manja, ready to participate in the day’s thrilling battles.

The dark shadow of nylon manja

Despite the joy and camaraderie, the festival highlighted a persistent and dangerous issue: The use of banned nylon and glass-coated manja. These lethal threads, though prohibited, continue to be sold and used, posing a serious threat to humans, birds, and animals. The clandestine trade thrives due to lax enforcement of the ban, leaving a trail of injuries and fatalities in its wake.

Year after year, the headlines recount harrowing incidents of kite-flyers and bystanders suffering deep cuts, sometimes fatal, from the sharp threads. The plight of birds caught in the manja adds another grim dimension to the festive season. While authorities conduct occasional raids, the rampant availability of these hazardous materials highlights a need for stricter action.

Festive joy amidst precautions

Even as concerns persist, Nagpurians celebrated Makar Sankranti with unmatched enthusiasm. Kids darted across open grounds, chasing snapped kites, while families relished the vibrant sights and sounds of the festival. The city’s spirit remained high, proving once again that despite its challenges, the festival of kites continues to be a cherished tradition in the heart of Nagpur.

As the celebrations wind down, the hope remains that future festivals will see a safer, more responsible observance of this much-loved tradition.