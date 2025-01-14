Exam stress: Class 12 student jumps off hostel roof, dies in Nagpur

The deceased, Ryan Mohammad Riyaz Khan (16), was a native of Chandrapur. He was a student of Gondwana School in Nagpur and stayed in ‘Your Space Hostel’

Nagpur: A Class 12 student committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of the 4-storey hostel in Wanadongri area under jurisdiction of MIDC Police Station in Nagpur.The police suspecting that academic stress led him to take the extreme step. The incident occurred at around 11 am on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ryan Mohammad Riyaz Khan (16), a native of Chandrapur. His father, Riyaz, is a businessman and lives in South Africa. Police said his friends had noticed Ryan had been unusually withdrawn and lost in thought in recent days, and had also heard him talk of skipping the examination scheduled next month.

Ryan was a student at Gondwana School and stayed in ‘Your Space Hostel’ with two of his classmates. According to police, Ryan was alone at his room as both his friends had gone to college in morning. He went to fourth floor roof of the hostel and jumped off at 11 am. Hearing the sound of thud, the watchman went to the compound and saw Ryan lying in a pool of blood. He informed the hostel warden about the incident. Ryan was taken to a private hospital for treatment, where the doctors pronounced him dead. No suicide note was found and the screen-locked mobile phone could not be accessed.

MIDC Police Station In-charge, Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Chavan, reached the spot. Ryan’s family was informed about the incident. The news of her son’s suicide deeply shocked Ryan’s mother. A police official stated that Ryan was under stress regarding the 12th standard examinations. He had told his mother that he would not attend the exam.

“As per his friends, Khan seemed to be under pressure and often shared his plight of not being able to complete his studies before the board examination scheduled next month. He often spoke about skipping the board examination,” said Chavan.

Upon being informed, MIDC police visited the hospital and also inspected the hostel premises. For further inquiry, Ryan’s mother has been summoned by the police. A case of accidental death was registered.