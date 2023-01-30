Threat calls to Gadkari: Nagpur Police record statements of 6 persons

Nagpur: Tightening the noose on the Belgaum Jail inmate who is a suspect in making threat calls to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, a team of Nagpur Police recorded statements of six persons contacted by the suspect using the same mobile phone number.

A police official said that the six persons were identified on the basis of a Call Detail Record (CDR) of the mobile number of the suspect who issued threats to Gadkari . Before and after contacting Gadkari’s office, the suspect also spoke to these six persons, he said. The statements were recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). This will help the police to establish suspect Shreyas alias Tejesh Pujari’s involvement in the case, he added.

Pujari, a resident of Mangaluru, is lodged in Belgaum jail on the charges of extortion and murder. He was sentenced to death by the court. When the police interrogated Pujari, he flatly denied his involvement in the case. The mobile phone was yet to be recovered by the Hindalga jail authorities, so far, the official privy to the investigation said. The Dhantoli Police team returned to Nagpur on Saturday, he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement