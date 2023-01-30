President’s Cup 2.0 Tennis Ball cricket concludes at DPS MIHAN

Nagpur: The second edition of prestigious President’s Cup in Tennis Ball cricket was held in the sprawling campus of Delhi Public School (DPS) MIHAN from January 27 to 30, 2023. Gurudas Raut, an international Divyang cricket player, captain of T20 World Cup 2019 and a recipient of many awards instituted by BCCI, ICC and VCA graced the opening ceremony as Chief Guest and inaugurated the event. The tournament is played on IPL format on knockout basis in which 6 teams participated comprising of students from various schools.

Faiz Fazal, an Indian cricketer who plays for Vidarbha Cricket Team graced the occasion as a Chief Guest for closing ceremony. Sanjay Badkas, Secretary, VCA Nagpur and C.D. Manke, Joint Secretary and Chairman of Ground Committee of VCA Nagpur was also present on this occasion as Guests of Honour.

Advertisement

Nidhi Yadav, Principal DPS MIHAN, expressed her gratitude for the graceful presence of Faiz Fazal to motivate the young players befitting to the occasion and thanked the Chief Guest for motivating words. In her welcome address, she highlighted the vision of President and Pro Vice Chairperson Tulika Kedia who ensures the best of sporting facilities are provided to the students for holistic education and for psycho-socio development. She also thanked the Director Savita Jaiswal for her constant guidance and support.

Faiz Fazal in his speech, appreciated the efforts taken by Delhi Public School MIHAN by organising the President’s Cup and providing facilities for the development of sports. He praised the school management for the encouragement and development of sporting culture amongst the students. He emphasized that one should explore opportunities and believe in oneself to achieve one’s goal.

The final was played between Galaxy Racers and Marvels. Galaxy Racers won the final by defeating Marvels by 11 runs and lifted the President’s Cup 2.0. Aryan Suke of Team Phoenix was awarded the Aranya Kedia Trophy for the Player of the Tournament.

As a part of this event, Inter Corporate Cricket Tournament was also organised in which eight teams from different corporate sectors participated. Dr. Amit Samarth, the Bicycle Mayor of Nagpur graced the occasion as Chief Guest and handed over the trophy to the winning team.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement