NEW MAHINDRA ELECTRIC , XUV400 UNVEILED AT PROVINCIAL AUTOMOBILE

New Mahindra electric XUV 400 was formally unveiled at central India’s oldest and largest Mahindra &Mahindra dealership of Provincial Automobile.Unveiling was done under the presence of Nikhil mundle, ( VP OF MUNDLE TRUST AND MADHAV NETRALAYA) and pushkargadgil, Area Manager, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.,along with Ashish kale, managing director of Provincial automobile , Gurmeet Suri, CEO, and Sharad Dwivedi (SR.G.M).

The xuv 400, is designed and engineered for car buyers looking to join the electric revolution. Set to take Mahindra’s electrification journey forward, all electric SUV will be priced from RS 15. 99 lacs, and this introductory prices are applicable on the first 5000 bookings for each of the 2 variants. Mahindra aims to deliver 20, 000 units of the XUV 400 within a year of its launch.

The xuv400 , is the first EV from Mahindra to feature the electrifying copper twin peak logo , giving it a distinctive presence on the road.

Available in 2 variants –xuv 400 EL powered by a 30.4 kWh battery and XUV 400 EC powered by 34.5 kWh battery. The Esuv , will come in five exciting color options —-Artic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black , and Infinity Blue.

Advertisement

The XUV 400, comes with standard Warranty of 3 years / unlimited kms and will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 160, 000 kms ( whichever is earlier) for the battery and motor,

The all new Electric XUV 400, has the fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment —0—100 kmph in a mere 8.3 seconds, top speed of 150 kmph . Operating in the C –SEGMENT , category, the XUV 400 is 4200mm long and boasts a wheelbase of 2600mm, which offers its occupants not only excellent cabin space and legroom , but also the best in class boot space of 378 liters/ 418 liters ( upto roof ) .

The XUV 400 offerers the highest power 110 Kw( 150ps) and torque 310 Nmin its segment , powered by high capacity 39.4kWh and 34.5kWh lithium-ion battery , delivering and anxiety –free range of 456 kms and 375 kms respectively , as per Indian driving cycle standards ( MIDC) .

THE XUV 400 offers drive modes with a unique combination of steering, throttle and regen response –Fun, Fast, Fearless. The unique segment –first single pedal drive mode, the “lively –mode “, allows for a seamless and effortless experience in dense traffic. The vehicle also comes with best in industry dust and waterproof battery pack and motor which meets the IP67 standards.

THE XUV 400 retains all its learnings from the XUV300GLOBAL NCAP rating as it is built on a five –star rated platform and comes with class –leading safety features. Besides the safety engineering the XUV400 is also equipped with comprehensive safety equipment, which includes six airbags, a first –in- class offering in a mainstream EV, disc brakes all round, ISOFIX seats .

In comfort and convenience, XUV 400 has leatherette seats, height adjustable seat belts, 4-way adjustable driver seat, 60:40 split 2nd row, electronic sun roof, 17.78 cm touch screen infotainment, with Android Auto&Apple Car Play, Auto head lamp and wiper, smart watch connectivity.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement