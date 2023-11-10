Threat calls to Gadkari: Jayesh Pujari shifted to K’taka jail from Nagpur

Nagpur: Murder convict Jayesh Pujari alias Kantha, who had made threatening calls to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, has been shifted to Belgavi Jail in Karnataka from Nagpur.

The matter was being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA had also registered a case against him at Bengaluru and its Mumbai team was directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

Kantha, who had moved the High Court seeking his transfer back to Belgavi Jail, had made a threat call to Gadkari’s public relations office, demanding Rs 100 crore and claiming to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang on January 14. He made another call on March 21, threatening to harm Gadkari if Rs 10 crore was not paid to him. Pujari was brought to Nagpur on March 28 from Belagavi. Police had invoked Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against him after police found his links with LeT and other Pakistan-back terrorist organisations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement