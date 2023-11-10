Time limit on renewal of food licences extended to 5 years

Nagpur: The decision to renew food licence annually under the Food Safety Act had created a lot of discontent among food manufacturers and sellers.

Taking up the issue, the Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT) requested the Central Government, Special Food Safety Department and the Union Health Ministry to order the renewal of food licenses for a period of at least five years. These efforts have been successful.

Subsequently, orders have been issued on extending the limit of renewal of food licences to five years of vide circular dated November 8, 2023.

The CAMIT President Dr Dipen Agrawal has thanked all the office-bearers of the Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT) along with all the other organizations that are working on this issue.

