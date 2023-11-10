Fed up with illness, MBBS girl student ends life in Nagpur

Nagpur: A MBBS girl student and an elderly woman committed suicide in separate incidents on Tuesday.

Depressed over illness, Riddhi Omprakash Paliwal (20), who had come to Nagpur for medical treatment from Parseoni, took the extreme step in her relative’s house at Plot No 237, Laxmi Nagar, by hanging from the iron stand of a water tank with a dupatta. Riddhi was a MBBS student of Government Medical College, Gondia.

On the basis of the information given by Ashish Subhashchandra Paliwal (42), uncle of the deceased, Bajaj Nagar Police initiated an investigation.

In a similar incident, 77- year-old Kusumbai Dhodbaji Jagnade ended her life by hanging from the ceiling pipe with a nylon rope in her house at Wanjra near Hanuman Nagar. The reason behind her suicide could not be ascertained so far.

Yashodhara Nagar Police registered a case under Section 174 Code of Criminal Procedure and started the probe.

Debt-ridden man ends life by consuming pesticide

A 35-year old debt-ridden man from New Kamptee area committed suicide by consuming pesticide on Wednesday evening. Avinash Prakash Landge, a resident of Baba Mahalle Layout, Kamptee, consumed pesticide on J N Road near Idgah Maidan around 6.25 pm. As his condition started deteriorating, Langde was rushed to Kamptee Sub-District Hospital where he breathed his last.

Initial probe revealed that Landge had taken loans from different banks. He was quite disturbed as he was unable to pay back the loan and the interest. He was under depression for the last few days. As there was continuous pressure on him to repay the loan, he ended his life.

On the basis of the information given by his younger brother Abhijit (30), New Kamptee Police initiated an investigation.

