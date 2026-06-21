Thousands Perform Yoga at Nagpur’s Yashwant Stadium to Mark International Yoga Day

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Nagpur, June 21: Thousands of yoga enthusiasts gathered at Yashwant Stadium on Sunday to celebrate International Yoga Day in a grand event jointly organized by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and the Nagpur District Administration. The event resonated with the slogans “Yogasan Hai Anupam, Yogasan Ek Anubhav” and “Practice Yoga Regularly”, promoting the message of healthy living through yoga.

The programme was inaugurated by Nita Thackeray, who lit the ceremonial lamp in the presence of several elected representatives, senior civic officials, police officers, and yoga practitioners. The event also marked the conclusion of the city’s fortnight-long environmental conservation campaign.

Sanitation Volunteers Honoured

As part of the Environmental Conservation Fortnight observed from World Environment Day to International Yoga Day, volunteers who actively participated in cleanliness drives across the city were felicitated. Members of the Green Vigil Foundation, including founder Kautsav Chatterjee and Surabhi Jaiswal, were honoured for their contribution. Volunteers from the Vrikshat Foundation who led cleanliness efforts in Amrai were also recognised.

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Young Yogis Steal the Show

The celebration, themed “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” began early in the morning as participants assembled from 5 a.m. onwards. A spectacular display by child yoga practitioners from the Nagpur District Yoga Association captivated the audience. Under the guidance of Anil Mohgaonkar, the young performers showcased advanced yoga formations, acrobatics, and human pyramids, earning loud applause from spectators.

Unique Chakrasana Race Demonstrated

One of the highlights of the event was an innovative Chakrasana Race, presented under the guidance of Gajanan Ladi of the Chakrasana Sports Association. Children performed the wheel pose (Chakrasana) while moving across a designated distance, demonstrating remarkable flexibility and balance.

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Anti-Drug Pledge Taken

As part of the city police’s anti-drug awareness initiative, Operation Thunder, participants took a pledge to stay away from narcotics and spread awareness against substance abuse. The oath was administered by Police Inspector Sainath Ramed of Dhantoli Police Station.

‘Practice Yoga Every Day’

Addressing the gathering, Milind Vajalwar, Secretary of the Janardan Swami Yogabhyasi Mandal, urged citizens to make yoga a daily habit. He noted that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, International Yoga Day is now celebrated in more than 200 countries worldwide. He emphasized that yoga should not be limited to one day but should become part of everyday life.

Yoga instructor Rahul Kanitkar led the mass yoga session, guiding participants through Bhujangasana, Chakrasana, Padmasana, Surya Namaskar, and other asanas while explaining their health benefits.

International Medal-Winning Yogis Felicitated

Athletes who represented India and won medals at international yoga competitions were honoured by Mayor Nita Thackeray. Coach Sandesh Khare and yoga athletes Kushal Ingole, Yagnesh Wankhede, Om Dehankar, and Nisarg Bhagat received shawls and mementoes in recognition of their achievements.

NCC Cadets Honoured

NCC cadets Raj Lanjewar, Sadhana Pandey, and Aniruddha Dhurve, who participated in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, were also felicitated during the programme.

Free Saplings Distributed

In line with the city’s ambitious target of planting five lakh trees, the municipal corporation distributed free saplings to yoga participants. Standing Committee Chairperson Shivani Dani-Vakhare led the distribution drive, which witnessed an enthusiastic response from citizens.

Laughter Yoga Ends Event on a Cheerful Note

The programme concluded with a lively Laughter Yoga session conducted by Kishore Thuteja, who highlighted the importance of laughter for mental well-being. The event was anchored by NMC Public Relations Officer Manish Soni, while Sports Officer Dr. Piyush Ambulkar delivered the vote of thanks. The celebration ended with the singing of the National Anthem.

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