Nagpur Restaurant Owner, Staff Booked for Assaulting Customers After Food Dispute

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Nagpur: A birthday dinner celebration allegedly turned violent after a dispute over food availability at a restaurant on Kamptee Road, leading to a police case against the owner and several staff members.

According to Yashodhara Nagar Police, the incident occurred on June 18 at Chhava by Sher-e-Punjab restaurant. Aishwarya Dheeraj Sharma (30), a resident of Uppalwadi, had reserved a dinner gathering for around 15 people to celebrate a friend’s wife’s birthday and had paid ₹4,000 in advance online.

Around 10 pm, nearly 12 family members, including women and children, arrived at the restaurant. However, when the group began placing orders, they were reportedly informed that several menu items were unavailable despite the prior booking.

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The situation escalated when customers sought clarification from the management. Police said an argument broke out between the group and restaurant owner Sanjay Pavani, who allegedly abused the customers and hurled a ceramic plate at one of them.

Soon after, several restaurant employees allegedly joined the altercation. The complainants claimed that the entrance was locked and they were assaulted with kicks and punches. Ceramic plates were also allegedly thrown during the scuffle.

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The incident left Manish Domde with injuries to his head and eyebrow, while Sudha Sen sustained injuries to her arm. Women in the group also alleged that they were assaulted and threatened by the staff.

Consumer rights activist Nitin Solanke of the Grahak Dakshata Kalyan Foundation condemned the incident, stating that customers should not face violence for raising legitimate complaints and called for strict action against the establishment.

Based on the complaint, Yashodhara Nagar Police have registered an offence against restaurant owner Sanjay Pavani and other staff members, including three women employees. Further investigation is underway.

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