Published On : Mon, Oct 7th, 2019

This election will not be easy for Fadnavis, says Dr Ashish Deshmukh

Congress candidate from Nagpur South-West holds training melawa, workshop for party workers

Nagpur: Congress candidate from Nagpur South-West Dr Ashish Deshmukh on Sunday organised training melawa and workshop for party workers in view of Assembly elections to be held on October 21. Dr Deshmukh is in the fray to fight against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Deshmukh slammed the BJP Government in State for its total failure on all fronts. “Since past five years, not a single new industry or company has been set up in MIDC, MIHAN and SEZ. MIHAN Project was started by Congress but due to flawed policies of the present government, youths have been deprived of jobs. Cement roads and Metro are useless. The 2019 Assembly elections would not be easy for Devendra Fadnavis. While I was staging an indefinite fast over separate Vidarbha demand, Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had met me on the eighth day of fast and assured me of carving out separate Vidarbha after coming to power in State. Following their word, I had ended my agitation. But the promise of separate Vidarbha was not fulfilled,” Dr Deshmukh charged.

He further said that Fadnavis had declared that he will not get married until separate Vidarbha was formed. “He is Vidarbha traitor. Now, there is need to fight the polls unitedly. It is not difficult to win this election. Hard work will ensure our victory,” the Congress candidate stated.

Congress had organised training melawa and workshop for party workers at Rajiv Nagar on Wardha Road on Sunday.

AICC General Secretary Mukul Wasnik also addressed the workshop and exhorted the workers to work hard for victory of Dr Deshmukh.

Former MP Vilas Muttemwar, City Congress President Vikas Thakre, Babanrao Taywade, Kishore Gajbhiye Ashish Dua, Praful Gudadhe, Jogendra Kawade, Dilip Pankule, Ahmed Kader and large number of party workers attended the workshop.

