Published On : Mon, Oct 7th, 2019

Inmate of Govt Handicapped Children Home goes missing in Pratap Nagar

Nagpur: An inmate of Government Handicapped Children Development Home at Deaf and Dumb School, Pratap Nagar Square, has gone missing from Sunday morning.

The inmate, Parikshit Parmanand Meshram, aged 16, originally native of Gondia, was staying at Shaskiya Apang Bal Vikas Gruha situated at Pratap Nagar Square, Ring Road.

On Sunday, October 6, around 7 am, he went to bring milk from market but did not return. The Caretaker of the Shaskiya Apang Bal Vikas Gruha Mangla Ramdas Nasre and other staff searched Parikshit frantically but could not find him. Finally the Caretaker registered a case with Pratap Nagar police in this connection.

API S T Pethe, as per Supreme Court directive that if a minor girl or boy goes missing then the case should be treated as that of kidnapping, registered an offence under Section 363 of the IPC and mounted a search to trace the inmate.

