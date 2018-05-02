Woman, on her way to Garba event, robbed of gold chain in Lakadganj

Nagpur: Lakadganj police have booked three unidentified men allegedly for robbing a 31-year-old woman of her gold chain between Sunil Hotel Square and Telephone Exchange Square on Sunday night. Accompanied by her sister-in-law, complainant Nilam Dilip Sahu was on her way to attend Garba event when the incident occurred.

In her compliant, Nilam told Lakadganj police that, she was driving a Deo moped (MH/31/CY/0533) while her sister-in-law was pillion when the duo left home to attend a Garba event.

At around 8.15 pm when the duo was traveling between Sunil Hotel Square and Telephone Exchange Square, three men riding on a bike approached them. The goons snatched Nilam’s gold chain worth Rs 38,000 before she could raise an alarm. Though, Nilam made an attempt to chase them but they zoomed away from the spot.

Based on the complaint lodged by Nilam, Lakadganj police have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 392, 34 of the IPC and launched the investigation.