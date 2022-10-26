This Diwali..Its OCW’s Hand towards Humanity

Nagpur: In a bid to give the Hand to humanity, this year *Orange City Water Pvt. Ltd*. that provides clean and clear drinking water at every tap in Nagpur celebrated festival of lights Diwali with the deprived section of the society by donating clothes, bedsheets, blankets, educational material, groceries and other important goods thus illuminated lights in their life..

The objective behind this move was to bring smiles on the needy faces and bring the feel of celebration so that underprivileged should not feel themselves apart from the privileged people which is the core value of Veolia group.

In this Hand to Humanity drive all OCW employees donated their new and used clothes, bedsheets, blankets, educational material, toyees and groceries in huge quantities.

*OCW organised The Hand to Humanity* donation drive for their employees from 10th October to 21st October 2022. This is one of the CSR activities initiated by OCW with the partner *NGO ‘Chalo Khushiyan baante*’.

Every OCWian from senior officials to the ground staff- everyone took a very active participation in the same and tried their best for this noble cause which turned into a huge response.

From OCW’ s 10 Zonal offices, one in each zone including the Head office and Water Treatment Plants (WTP’s) , the decorated collection boxes were kept. On the last day of the drive the entire collection of donations was handed over to the volunteers of the NGO for distribution.

On the occasion OCW CEO, Sanjoy Roy, OCW COO Rahul Kulkarni stated that OCW employees were very much satisfied by having a feel of ‘sharing is caring’ and got motivated to do more such acts of kindness in future as well towards social responsibility for people of Nagpur.

It may be mentioned here, alongwith supplying adequately clean drinking water to Nagpurians, OCW is also working very closely with the society-the people of Nagpur to add value in their life.

Recently OCW has also opened a samarth centre in Ganganagar slum in association with NGO UPAY.

