Star Bus kills woman near Manewada Square

Nagpur: A woman was crushed under the rear wheels of the Star Bus near Manewada Square here, on Wednesday.

According to police sources the Star Bus, plying between Sitabuldi and Besa, dashed the woman following which she lost balance and got crushed under its wheels.

Fumed over the incident, locals pelted stones on the bus and broke its glasses. Sensing the gravity of the situation, cops rushed to the spot and intervene in the matter.

