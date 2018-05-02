Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Jun 25th, 2019

Thirty Tigers Died in Maharashtra in 22 Months: Sudhir Mungantiwar

Mumbai: A state minister said in the legislature that Maharashtra lost 30 tigers in the 22 months between January 2017 and October 2018. Sudhir Mungantiwar, who holds the forest portfolio, said that the majority of deaths registered in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Wardha and Gadchiroli were attributed to natural causes.

Of the 30 tigers that died, 20 succumbed to natural causes, five were electrocuted, one died in a road accident and the causes of death of four others were unknown

