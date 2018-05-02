Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Round Table India to inaugurate its 35th New Block built at Untkhana

Nagpur: Round Table India is all set to inaugurate the 35th block in Nagpur and the 10th Block in Jivan Shikshan Vidhyalaya run by Uday Shikshan Sanstha, Untkhana on July 6, 2019.

Both the adages, “Slow and Steady Wins the Race” and “Little Drops of Water Make the Mighty Ocean”, seem appropriate for Round Table India, Table-83 who took up the project of building class-room blocks for the Jivan Shikshan Vidhyalaya run by Uday Shikshan Sanstha for the under-privileged children in Untkhana. Every year, during the vacations, when the school closes down, the office-bearers of Round Table India, Table 83, work hard and build a block of 5-6 class-rooms. One set of class-rooms at a time, and what was once a tin-roofed school, has now become an impressive school building.


Pune based Bajaj Group headed by Rahul Bajaj had sponsored the construction of this block, undertaken by Round Table India’s Table 83 in Nagpur.

National President of Round Table India, LMF Tabler Dhruv Dalmia, National Vice President of Round Table India Piyush Daga and National Fellowship Convenor and AIPC Area-III LMF Tabler Devendra Gandhi will be inaugurating this newly constructed block.

Area-III Vice Chairman Tabler Pratik Pitalia, Area-III Secretary and Treasurer Vickaash Agrawal and Area-III Honorary Tabler Sharad Agrawal will be prominently present during the inauguration.

