Thieves decamp with cash, gold from house in Yashodhara Nagar

Nagpur: Unidentified burglars targeted a house in Bapuji Ane Nagar under the jurisdiction of Yashodhara Nagar Police Station, decamping with cash and gold jewellery worth over Rs 1 lakh.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 7 pm on June 12 and 7.30 am on June 13, when the homeowner, Hemraj Maroti Telrandhe (38), and his family had locked their residence at Plot No. 37 to attend a wedding ceremony.

Taking advantage of the family’s absence, the accused broke open the main door lock and entered the house. They then ransacked the bedroom and looted Rs 12,000 in cash and gold ornaments, bringing the total value of the stolen items to Rs 1,03,000.

Following Telrandhe’s complaint, Yashodhara Nagar police registered a case under Section 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation is currently underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.

