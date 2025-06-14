Bachchu Kadu ends stir in Amravati after Bawankule’s assurances

Advertisement



Nagpur/Amravati: The protest led by Prahar Janshakti Party President and former minister Bachchu Kadu at Gurukunj Mozari in Amravati district was called off on Saturday. The agitation was launched to demand justice for farmers, persons with disabilities, and labourers — the very backbone of the country.

Maharashtra BJP President and Guardian Minister of Amravati district, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, thanked Bacchu Kadu for responding positively to the government’s outreach. “As Guardian Minister and Revenue Minister, I sincerely thank Bachchu Kadu for his constructive response. The government is committed to considering these demands seriously because this is a government for the people, and public welfare remains its priority,” Bawankule said.

Bawankule, who visited the protest site at Gurukunj Mozari, said he facilitated a phone conversation between Bacchu Kadu and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “They held a detailed discussion, and the Chief Minister assured Bachchu Kadu that the demands would be considered positively,” he said, adding, “I myself come from a farming family, so I understand these issues deeply.”

Bawankule revealed that he had been monitoring the developments closely in his role as Guardian Minister and had remained in constant touch with both the administration and Bachchu Kadu.

“Given the ongoing sowing season and rainfall-related agricultural work, I urged him to take a positive decision. After our conversation yesterday, he agreed to withdraw the protest after consulting his workers,” said Bawankule.

Further discussions were held on Saturday when Industries Minister Uday Samant also met Bachchu Kadu at the protest site. Samant explained the government’s stand and read out an official letter from the state government to the protesting crowd.

Key outcomes from the government’s assurances include:

• Upcoming Cabinet-level discussion on the demands raised by the protestors.

• Formation of a high-level committee to address issues related to farm loan waivers.

• Increased financial allocation for the disabled community to be announced during the upcoming Assembly session.

With these assurances, the protest was formally withdrawn, marking a temporary resolution to the grievances raised.

