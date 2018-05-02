There shouldn’t be any discrimination for Women, says Falaq Naaz

Falaq Naaz, a name that the television world adores dearly. She has been in the industry for almost a decade now. She has done some really assorted roles in Television where She has been a part of different genres of series from having Dramatic, comedy, crime as well as mythology with serials like “Sasural Simar Ka”, “Devon ke Dev Mahadev”, “Bharat ka Veer Putra-Maharana Pratap”, “Laal Ishq”, “Vish ya Amrit: Sitara”, and many more. Falaq’s graph on Television is reaching the skies. She is well known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka. Her mythological serials often make her fans picture her as an empress or goddess.

This Heavenly Beauty shares her experience in the television industry and her vision for Success this Women’s Day, I believe every day is Women’s Day, we don’t need a specific day to celebrate it. We are in the 21st Century, where women are equally on the floor with men, there shouldn’t be any sort of discrimination for them. Support their dreams and see how they fly.”

Right now, Falaq has been acing her role as Mandodari in “Ram Siya ke Luv Kush” as well as Devaki in “Radha Krishna”. She has reached the peak of her career with all her efforts in mending opportunities from time to time. This Goddess is made for the Industry to grace us with her heavenly dialogues and spellbinding acting.

