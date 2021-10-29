Theatre gets a new energy as Khasdar Karandak one-act play contest begins in Nagpur

Nagpur: Theatres again witnessed rising of curtains after a gap of over one and a half years as Khasdar Karandak One-Act Play contest, organised by Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav Samiti, at Scientific Hall here, got started to overwhelming response.

Kanchan Gadkari, President of Sanskar Bharati inaugurated the event on Thursday. Girish Gandhi, Trustee of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad, Presided over. Naresh Gadekar, President of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad; Prof Anil Sole, President of Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav Samiti, were the guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Kanchan Gadkari said, “The theatres have started witnessing footfalls after a gap of one-and-a-half years. Against this backdrop, Khasdar Karandak one-act play competition will provide a new energy to Nagpur’s theatre world.” She further said that the history of the Indian freedom struggle is the theme for the competition. Hence, those participating in the one-act plays to be staged in the competition should take it as an opportunity to present the glorious history of the nation, said Gadkari calling for holding the competition at Vidarbha level.

Gadekar said that the competition had come as a great morale booster for theatre that was badly affected due to the pandemic. Prof Sole also spoke on the occasion. In all, 23 one-act plays with around 450 artists will be staged during the competition. Satish Pawde, Jayshree Kapse-Gawande and Saroj Sharma were felicitated in the programme. Jayprakash Gupta, Rajesh Bagdi, Sandeep Gawai, Chetan Kayarkar, Bholanath Sahare, Kishor Patil, Ashish Wandile, Abhay Deshmukh were present prominently. Renuka Deshkar conducted the proceedings and Bal Kulkarni proposed a vote of thanks.

The competition opened with ‘New Hope of India’ presented by Bahujan Rangbhoomi, and written and directed by Virendra Ganvir. Veerangana Krida va Sanskrutik Sanstha presented the play ‘Captain’ written and directed by Sachin Bure. Baisakhi Samaj Vikas Sanstha presented ‘Jadein’ directed by Nikita Dhakulkar. Abhinay Katta presented ‘Samarpita Jhalkari’ written by Prakash Deva and directed by Seema Shankhpale. The Middle Path Foundation presented ‘Fakirnama’ written by Shrikant Borkar and directed by Ulka Gharde. Radhika Creation presented ‘Azadi 75’ written by Prasanna Shembekar and Radhika Deshpande, and directed by Sanjay Pendse. New Canvas Foundation presented the play ‘Missing’.