ED raids office premises linked to ex-MLA Dr Ashish Deshmukh in Nagpur: Reports

Nagpur: In a development of far reaching consequences, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, conducted raids on the office premises linked to former MLA Dr Ashish Deshmukh for allegedly transferring the land of his closed sugar factory to his own real estate companies, media reports said. The ED team was accompanied by CRPF jawans.

According to reports, Dr Ashish Deshmukh, who is Maharashtra Congress General Secretary, has two offices on the 6th floor of Shri Ram Towers, in Nagpur’s Sadar area. Dr Deshmukh operates two companies — Nirmiti Realties Private Limited and Takshashila Securities Private Limited from the premises. Both the companies are in the real estate business. The reports alleged that Dr Ashish Deshmukh used to operate Ram Ganesh Gadkari Sugar Factory, Hetisurla in Saoner Tehsil. The factory had been closed as it allegedly failed to repay the loan amount to the financial institutions and some other reasons.

The reports further claimed that Dr Deshmukh had allegedly tried to transfer the land of the sugar factory to his own two companies — Nirmiti Realties Private Limited and Takshashila Securities Private Limited. The realty market after easing of Covid-19 pandemic is witnessing a boom and the rates of properties in the market are being quoted on a higher side. The former MLA was allegedly indulged in selling the land of the factory at exorbitant rates. The alleged action is illegal as the land of the sugar factory is registered under the Co-operative Societies Act.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), after getting relevant information from some source, on Thursday conducted raids on the business premises linked Dr Ashish Deshmukh and took into possession some vital documents. The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002. Further investigation is underway, sources said.

Another media report said that the ED raided the office of a Chartered Accountant (CA) in the same premises at the 6th floor of Shri Ram Towers, in Nagpur’s Sadar area. Around 9.30 am, the ED team reached the CA’s Kreo Capital Pvt Ltd and carried out searches for nine hours. The block of premises is being linked to Dr Ashish Deshmukh. The ED has kept silent over the raids.

According to reports, the letter box where the CA’s office is situated has the name of Dr Ashish Deshmukh with his companies Nirmiti Realties Private Limited and Takshashila Securities Private Limited.