The vacant post of Chief Architect in PWD: 6 incharge in 5 years 

Who will guarantee the quality work, asks Galgali

Mumbai/ Nagpur. The post of Chief Architect, who advises on preparation, proposal and Vastu Shastra of schemes for projects to be constructed by PWD, has been lying vacant since last 5 years and this has come to the fore by an Right to Information (RTI) query filed by Activist Anil Galgali. This important post has been ignored continuously by making temporary arrangements as 6 incharges have been appointed so far in last 5 years.

RTI activist Anil Galgali had sought information from PWD on various posts in the chief Architect department. Public Works Department informed Anil Galgali that the post of Chief Architect is vacant from 16th June 2015. Subsequently in the last 5 years, a total of 6 times the charge of Chief Architect given to someone temporary basis. Twice in these 5 years, the chief engineer was given the charge of the chief architect.

The deputy chief architect and senior architect were handed over this charge twice. It is the duty of Public Works Department to fill up the vacant post of Chief architect. Further, filling up of technical posts is the responsibility of the chief architect and it is the responsibility of the superintendent of engineers to fill up the non-technical posts.

Number of other vacancies!

There are still other vacancies including 2 senior architects, 8 architects, 13 junior architects, 5 assistant junior architects in the architects Department of Public Works Department. In addition, the posts of 4 senior clerks, 4 junior clerks, 1 clerk, 1 blacksmith and 2 peons are vacant. This vacancies shows that this department has been left on God’s mercy.

Anil Galgali has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan demanding permanent appointment of a versatile and competent authority as chief architect. “In a state where there is no chief architect, who will guarantee quality work,” Galgali has asked this uncomfortable question from the government.





