The SFS School, Nagpur batch of 1983 celebrated their 40th year School Reunion.

Nagpur: The Principal of the SFS School Father Prashant participated in the reunion and felicitated Gp Capt P. G. Mahant – Indian Air Force, Commodore Debesh Lahiri – Indian Navy, Dr. Debabrata Roy – Senior Scientist, The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and CA Vineet Malhotra – CEO FinTech, New York.

Father Prashant welcomed all the ex students and appreciated the love and affection the boys carry for school. After spending almost 2 hours in school the batchmates left for Pench for overnight stay and celebrations.

Almost 60 students attended, a few coming from abroad and various cities from India. This reunion was initiated by Narayan Toshniwal & coordinated by the Organising Committee consisting of Rasesh Panchmatia, Sandeep Pathak, Ramgopal Sahni, Manoj Arora, CA Surjeet Singh Bhasin, Sanjeev Kapoor, Sundeep Negi & Tejinder Singh Renu.

