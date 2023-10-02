“Ideals of Mahatma Gandhi is the need of the hour ” – Anees Ahmed

“The ideals of Mahatma Gandhi is the true solution for the ills afflicting the nation today”, said Anees Ahmed, Ex Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra . He was presiding over the Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Day Celebration programme organized by Central India Group of Institution under the agies Mehmuda Shikshan and Mahila Gramin Vikas Bahhudeshiya Sanstha Nagpur at College premises in Lonara Nagpur.

While highlighting the contributions and sacrifices made by Mahatma Gandhi , he exhorted the student community to read the freedom struggle of Mahatma Gandhi which will greatly inspire and motivate them. “Although, we got liberated from the colonial bondage, we once again have become victims of economic crisis engineered by foreign superpowers”, he commented. “We must once again launch Satyagraha at Global Level in Gandhian style to overcome the economic crisis in the country”, he said. Dr. Ravi Kalsait Principal of Central India College of Pharmacy

spoke about the importance of Gandhi Jayanti and expressed the dire need of non-conventional energy sources like solar energy to attain the self reliance. who made an introductory speech and highlighted the need of truth and non-violence as cherished goal of one’s life. Earlier, the traditional lamp was lit by the Guests and Mahatma Gandhi portrait was garlanded. the occasion included

Madan Kadwe Principal Central India Institute of Pharmacy, Arfa Sultana Principal AMCES Institute of Pharmacy, Sanjay Ahir, Central India College of Business Management & Studies, Dr. Swati Raut Principal Central India College of Education, Dr Seema Chikhale Principal Central India Women’s College, Rajani Wasnik (Central India Nursing College ), Rizwan Ali (Principal AMCE Private ITI) and Dr. Yasmin Sidhiqui Principal Central India Adhyapak College, Dr. Shabana Anjum Qureshi Central India Jr. College and Cecilia Reubeen, Principal Central India Play School were prominently present in the program. Prof. Rahila Anjum compared the programme and Prof. Masarrat Ali proposed the vote of thanks.

